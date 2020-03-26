This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.

WASHINGTON DC, USA – The US Justice Department announced indictments Thursday, March 26, of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and top members of his government for "narco-terrorism."

US officials said Maduro was the leader of a cocaine trafficking group called "The Cartel of the Suns" that involved senior politicians and members of the Venezuelan military and judiciary, including the country's chief justice.

Attorney General Bill Barr said they shipped out 200- to 250 metric tonnes of cocaine under the protection of the Venezuelan government.

Separately, the State Department announced a $15-million reward for the arrest of Maduro, whom Washington does not recognize as the country's legitimate leader.

