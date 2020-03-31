MANILA, Philippines – In a show of solidarity, residents of New York in the United States have begun praising and applauding hospital workers during their shift changes as a way of supporting the work medical frontliners are doing in fighting the coronavirus.

An Instagram post from comedienne Amy Schumer showed noisemaking and applause coming from buildings at around 7 pm, which is when a shift change generally occurs at a New York hospital.

The outpouring of support for frontliners isn't in New York alone, however. In Italy and Spain, also hard-hit by the coronavirus, residents sing to and applaud their health workers in a show of support and as a means of getting by.

New York state has reported more than 53,000 cases of the coronavirus, out of more than 163,000 nationwide. The tally of US cases is higher than that of China, Italy, or Spain. There have already been more than 3,000 deaths in the US alone.

US President Donald Trump has already dropped plans to return the country to normal operating status by April.

The military hospital shift USNS Comfort has been deployed to New York to assist in the coronavirus fight there. – Rappler.com