WASHINGTON DC, USA – US Democrats on Thursday, April 2, postponed their national convention until August 17 over concerns about coronavirus, pushing back by 5 weeks the gathering that nominates the party's candidate to challenge Donald Trump in November.

"In our current climate of uncertainty, we believe the smartest approach is to take additional time to monitor how this situation unfolds so we can best position our party for a safe and successful convention," Democratic National Convention Committee head Joe Solmonese said in a statement.

The decision came after the party's likely nominee, Joe Biden, expressed support for postponing the convention, originally scheduled for July 13-16 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to allow for a greater chance of holding a safe in-person gathering.

More to follow. – Rappler.com