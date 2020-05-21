This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.

NEW YORK, USA – US President Donald Trump's former personal attorney Michael Cohen was released from prison to home confinement Thursday, May 21, an Agence France-Presse photographer witnessed, as part of a push to stem the spread of coronavirus among inmates.

Cohen is serving a three-year sentence after admitting paying hush money to two women who said they slept with Trump, for tax fraud and for lying to Congress.

More to follow. – Rappler.com