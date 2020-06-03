This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.

WASHINGTON DC, USA – US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Wednesday, June 3, that he opposed invoking a rarely used law to deploy US military troops to quell nationwide protests over police brutality against African Americans.

"I do not support invoking the Insurrection Act," Esper said, two days after President Donald Trump said he could do so to call up the army to quash protests.

