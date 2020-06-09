This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.

HOUSTON, USA – The funeral service for George Floyd, the African American whose death in custody sparked worldwide protests against police brutality, began Tuesday, June 9, in Houston, where he is to be buried beside his mother.

Floyd's relatives and hundreds of guests including lawmakers, athletes and actors gathered in Fountain of Praise church for the service that began with mourners approaching the open casket to say their goodbyes to a man who has become emblematic of America's latest reckoning with racial injustice.

"We may weep, we may mourn, we'll be comforted and we will find hope," the church's co-pastor Mia Wright said.

More to follow. – Rappler.com