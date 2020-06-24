This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.

WASHINGTON, USA – The Washington appeals court ordered false-statement charges against President Donald Trump's former national security advisor Michael Flynn to be dropped Wednesday, June 24, handing the White House a victory in a case that was central to the Russia meddling investigation.

The court endorsed Attorney General Bill Barr's extraordinary decision to drop charges against Flynn even after he had twice pleaded guilty to lying to FBI investigators, overruling a lower court judge who was ready to sentence Flynn.

