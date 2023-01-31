Death toll in Pakistan mosque blast rises to 83 – hospital spokesperson

SUICIDE BLAST. People and rescue workers gather to look for survivors under a collapsed roof, after a suicide blast in a mosque in Peshawar, Pakistan, January 30, 2023.

The suicide bombing is the latest in a string of attacks targeting police

PESHAWAR, Pakistan – The death toll in the suicide bombing in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar rose to 83 while at least 57 people were injured, several of them critically, a hospital spokesperson said on Tuesday, January 31.

A suicide bomber blew himself up inside a crowded mosque in a highly fortified security compound in Pakistan on Monday, January 30, the latest in a string of attacks targeting police. – Rappler.com