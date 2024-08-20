India’s top court sets up doctors’ panel on workplace safety after rape, murder

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

NO SAFETY, NO DUTY. A woman walks past a closed gate of R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, India, August 19, 2024.

India's Supreme Court also asks the federal police to submit a report on August 22 on the status of its investigation into the August 9 murder of the trainee doctor at a state-run hospital in the eastern city of Kolkata

NEW DELHI, India – India’s Supreme Court ordered on Tuesday, August 20, the setting up of a national task force of doctors to make recommendations on safety at their workplace, days after the rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor sparked nationwide protests.

The court also asked the federal police to submit a report on Thursday on the status of its investigation into the August 9 murder of the trainee doctor at a state-run hospital in the eastern city of Kolkata.

Doctors across the country have held protests and refused to see non-emergency patients following the crime as part of their action demanding a safer workplace and a swift criminal probe.

A police volunteer has been arrested and charged with the crime. Women activists say the incident has highlighted how women in India continue to suffer from sexual violence despite tougher laws brought in after the 2012 gang-rape and murder of a 23-year-old student on a moving bus in New Delhi. – Rappler.com