Murder charges against Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan dismissed – lawyer

IMRAN KHAN. Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan gestures during an interview with Reuters in Islamabad, Pakistan, June 4, 2021.

Imran Khan, who was charged for the murder in June, is facing over 100 cases since his ouster in a parliamentary vote of confidence in April 2022, after he fell out with the country's powerful military

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan – A Pakistani court on Monday, August 28, dismissed murder charges against former Prime Minister Imran Khan, his lawyer said.

“God be praised,” said the lawyer, Naeem Panjutha on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, adding the charges related to the murder of a lawyer in southern city of Quetta had been dismissed by a court.

A high court in Islamabad is also due on Monday to give a ruling on an appeal filed by Khan seeking to suspend his conviction in a graft case. – Rappler.com