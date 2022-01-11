Russia-led bloc troops to leave Kazakhstan in 12 days – president

KAZAKHSTAN'S TOKAYEV. Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is seen on a monitor during a video conference with the European Council President Charles Michel at the European Council building in Brussels, Belgium on January 10, 2022.

The Collective Security Treaty Organization will start withdrawing troops from Kazakhstan in two days, with departure occurring over a 10-day period

ALMATY, Kazakhstan – The Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) military bloc will start withdrawing its troops from Kazakhstan in two days’ time, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told parliament on Tuesday, January 11.

The troops will depart the Central Asian nation completely over a period of 10 days, he said.

Kazakhstan asked for CSTO military assistance amid violent unrest last week.