Putin, Kazakh leader discuss measures to quell unrest in Kazakhstan

UNREST. A vehicle that was burned during the protests triggered by fuel price increase is seen on a road in Almaty, Kazakhstan January 6, 2022.

MOSCOW, Russia – Russian President Vladimir Putin held a lengthy phone call with his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in which the leaders exchanged their views on the measures being taken to quell unrest in Kazakhstan, the Kremlin said on Saturday, January 8.

Tokayev told Putin that the situation in Kazakhstan was stabilizing and thanked him for the deployment of a Russian-led military bloc to Kazakhstan to curb the worst violence the Central Asian country has witnessed since the collapse of the Soviet Union.

The Kremlin added that Putin supported Tokayev’s idea of holding a video conference in the coming days with allies from the Collective Security Treaty Organization, which groups six former Soviet republics, to discuss measures to restore order in Kazakhstan. – Rappler.com