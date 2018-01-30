Rappler will carry the State of the Union address live, Wednesday, January 31 in Manila). Bookmark this page for updates.

Published 2:21 PM, January 30, 2018

WASHINGTON DC, USA – US President Donald Trump is set to deliver his first State of the Union address on Tuesday, January 30 (Wednesday, January 31 in Manila).

The embattled US president is set to deliver a speech designed to sell his economic record to a fiercely divided America.

As many as 40 million people are expected to tune in when Trump takes to the floor of the House of Representatives for an hour just after 9 pm in Washington DC.

Rappler will carry the State of the Union address live (Wednesday, January 31 in Manila). Bookmark this page for updates. – With Agence France-Presse/Rappler.com