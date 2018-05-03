Rappler – working with various Philippine media groups – launches the animated video, 'Makinig. Magmasid. Magbasa. Mag-isip.'

MANILA, Philippines – As part of a global campaign to encourage people to read more, listen more, and consume news from diverse publications, Rappler – working with various Philippine media groups – launched the animated video, "Makinig. Magmasid. Magbasa. Mag-isip."

The video's message takes off from a global campaign initiated by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco), and participated in by a global alliance of independent news organizations, to encourage people and their respective audiences to consume news from different sources.

Aside from Rappler, other publications and organizations that are part of the global campaign include: the Baltimore Sun, BBC News, Chicago Tribune, CNN, Daily Press, Financial Times, Hartford Courant, Helsingin Sanomat, IPS World News, la Repubblica, Los Angeles Times, National Review, New York Daily News, New York magazine, NPR, Orlando Sentinel, Philadelphia Inquirer, Sun Sentinel, The Atlantic, The Economist, The Guardian, The Morning Call, The New York Times, The New Yorker, The Wall Street Journal, and USA Today.

Participating organizations in the local campaign include: ABS-CBN News, the Center for Media Freedom and Responsibility (CMFR), the Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism (PCIJ), and the SunStar group.

Below is the text of the video.

Ano'ng balita?

Sino'ng nagsasalita?

Sino'ng nananawagan?

Ano'ng iyong pinaniniwalaan?

Baka nabubulagan ka

sa katiting na nakikita.

Baka nabibingi ka

sa maingay na iilan lang.

Baka nilalayasan ka na

ng lohika, simpatiya, konsensiya.

Baka nakakulong ka na

sa isang sulok

ng malawak sanang mundo.

Bumaling ka sa tabi mo.

Luminga sa paligid.

Makinig. Magmasid. Magbasa. Mag-isip. Lumaya.

Ang pinanggagalingan

ng impormasyon at opinyon

ay hindi lang iisa.

Writer: Miriam Grace Go Concept: Emil Mercado Animator: Janina Malinis

