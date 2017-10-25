Two of the most influential ASEAN leaders talked about their achievements, leadership, and insights during a forum moderated by Rappler's Maria Ressa

Published 8:12 PM, October 25, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Maria Ressa moderated the panel during the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Leaders Forum with Malaysia's former Prime Minister and former Philippine President Fidel Ramos on October 12, 2017.

The two of the most influential ASEAN leaders talked about leadership, achievements, and their insights during the forum organized by the ASEAN Society Philippines, P&A Grant Thornton, and the EON Group.

Mahathir also admitted during the forum that he is "working very hard to get rid" of current Prime Minister Najib Razak, whom he called a dictator. – Rappler.com