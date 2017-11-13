Watch the highlights of the ASEAN Business & Investment Summit

Published 10:55 AM, November 13, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The ASEAN Business and Investment Summit (ABIS) 2017 is a 3-day conference of the ASEAN Business Advisory Council (ABAC) being held from Sunday, November 12 to Tuesday, November 14.

The conference brings attention to business issues, investment opportunities, and directions for growth in Southeast Asia. It also serves as a platform for talks among regional and global stakeholders in the ASEAN Economic Community.

Watch the highlights of Day 2.

– Rappler.com