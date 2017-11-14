LIVE: 31st ASEAN Summit, November 14
MANILA, Philippines – The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) holds its 31st Summit in Manila, Philippines.
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte chairs the summit. The following leaders are in attendance:
ASEAN members
Brunei – Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei
Cambodia – Prime Minister Hun Sen
Indonesia – President Joko Widodo
Laos – Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith
Malaysia – Prime Minister Najib Razak
Myanmar – State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi
Singapore – Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong
Thailand – Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha
Vietnam – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc
Dialogue partners
Australia – Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull
Canada – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
China – Premier Li Keqiang
European Council – President Donald Tusk
Japan – Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
India – Prime Minister Narendra Modi
New Zealand – Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern
Russia – Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev
South Korea – President Moon Jae-In
United States – President Donald Trump
United Nations – Secretary General Antonio Guterres
Here are the events for Tuesday, November 14:
- 20th ASEAN Plus Three (APT) Summit
- ASEAN-Canada 40th Anniversary Commemorative Summit
- ASEAN-EU 40th Anniversary Commemorative Summit
- Lunch hosted by President Rodrigo Duterte, Chair of ASEAN 2017, in honor of EAS heads of state/government and guests of the Chair
- 12th East Asia Summit
- Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Summit
- 15th ASEAN-India Summit
- Signing ceremony of the ASEAN Consensus on the Protection and Promotion of the Rights of Migrant Workers
- Closing Ceremony of the 31st ASEAN Summit and Related Summits and the handover of the ASEAN Chairmanship to the Republic of Singapore
- Press Conference with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte
