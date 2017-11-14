Watch the 31st ASEAN Summit live on Rappler

Published 8:37 AM, November 14, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) holds its 31st Summit in Manila, Philippines.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte chairs the summit. The following leaders are in attendance:

ASEAN members

Brunei – Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei

Cambodia – Prime Minister Hun Sen

Indonesia – President Joko Widodo

Laos – Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith

Malaysia – Prime Minister Najib Razak

Myanmar – State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi

Singapore – Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong

Thailand – Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha

Vietnam – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc

Dialogue partners

Australia – Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull

Canada – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

China – Premier Li Keqiang

European Council – President Donald Tusk

Japan – Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

India – Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Zealand – Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern

Russia – Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev

South Korea – President Moon Jae-In

United States – President Donald Trump

United Nations – Secretary General Antonio Guterres

Here are the events for Tuesday, November 14:

20th ASEAN Plus Three (APT) Summit

ASEAN-Canada 40th Anniversary Commemorative Summit

ASEAN-EU 40th Anniversary Commemorative Summit

Lunch hosted by President Rodrigo Duterte, Chair of ASEAN 2017, in honor of EAS heads of state/government and guests of the Chair

12th East Asia Summit

Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Summit

15th ASEAN-India Summit

Signing ceremony of the ASEAN Consensus on the Protection and Promotion of the Rights of Migrant Workers

Closing Ceremony of the 31st ASEAN Summit and Related Summits and the handover of the ASEAN Chairmanship to the Republic of Singapore

Press Conference with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte

