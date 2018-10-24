Only Singapore has schools in the top 10, while Malaysia has the most number of schools in the top 100

Published 7:48 PM, October 24, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Sixteen schools in 6 Southeast Asian countries made it to the top 100 of the 2019 Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Asia University Rankings released Wednesday, October 24.

Only Singapore had academic institutions in the top 10, as the National University of Singapore and Nanyang Technological University ranked 1st and 3rd, respectively.

Among member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Malaysia had the most number of schools in the top 100, with 6 universities. Singapore and Indonesia followed, with 3 universities each.

Meanwhile, Thailand has two universities on the list while the Philippines and Brunei had one school each.

The following are the ASEAN universities in the top 100:

UNIVERSITY RANK COUNTRY National University of Singapore 1 Singapore Nanyang Technological University 3 Singapore Universiti Malaya 19 Malaysia Universiti Putra Malaysia 34 Malaysia Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia 41 Malaysia Universiti Sains Malaysia 43 Malaysia Chulalongkorn University 44 Thailand Universiti Teknologi Malaysia 47 Malaysia Mahidol University 52 Thailand Universitas Indonesia 57 Indonesia Bandung Institute of Technology 73 Indonesia Gadjah Mada University 74 Indonesia University of the Philippines 75 Philippines Singapore Management University 78 Singapore Chiang Mai University 96 Thailand Universiti Teknologi Petronas 99 Malaysia Universiti Brunei Darussalam 100 Brunei

A total of 39 schools from 7 ASEAN countries made it to the top 300 of the annual rankings:

BRUNEI

100. Universiti Brunei Darussalam

=181. Universiti Teknologi Brunei

INDONESIA

130. Bogor Agricultural University

199. Airlangga University

225. Universitas Padjadjaran

229. Institute of Technology Sepuluh

251-260. Bina Nusantara University

271-280. Diponegoro University

301-350. University of Brawijaya

MALAYSIA

=128. Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM)

=135. Taylor's University

=137. Universiti Teknologi MARA - UiTM

143. International Islamic University Malaysia

=175. Multimedia University

=178. UCSI University

=188. Universiti Malaysia Pahang

=188. Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman

=201. Universiti Malaysia Perlis

206. Universiti Malaysia Sabah

=232. Sunway University

=234. Universiti Tenaga Nasional

236. Universiti Malaysia Sarawak

271-280. Management and Science University

291-300. Universiti Malaysia Terengganu

PHILIPPINES

115. Ateneo de Manila University

155. De La Salle University

162. University of Santo Tomas

SINGAPORE

78. Singapore Management University

THAILAND

108. Thammasat University

=130. Kasetsart University

=148. Khon Kaen University

=153. King Mongkut's University of Technology Thonburi

=156. Prince of Songkla University

251-260. King Mongkut's Institute of Technology Ladkrabang

291-300. Suranaree University of Technology

VIETNAM

=124. Vietnam National University, Hanoi

144. Vietnam National University - Ho Chi Minh City

261-270. Hanoi University of Science and Technology

291-300. Ton Duc Thang University

Why this matters: Education is one of the key issues in the ASEAN regional integration, under the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community pillar.

One goal of ASEAN integration is to facilitate the flow of nationals from ASEAN countries to work and study abroad. ASEAN universities also work together to enhance cooperation as well as foster the exchange of students in the region.

In a Rappler Talk during the ASEAN Summit in Manila in 2017, Ronald Mendoza, dean of the Ateneo School of Government, said regional integration would open opportunities for students to learn more outside their countries.

“They will be much more capable than ours will ever be because of the limitations of what we grew up with.... When you open up to something like this, and you have a vision of what that can do especially to your young people, its going to make them a lot stronger," he said. – Rappler.com