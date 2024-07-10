Chinese carrier passes close to Philippines on way to Pacific drills, Taiwan says

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

(1st UPDATE) Taiwan Defense Minister Wellington Koo says the ship 'went further south, through the Balintang Channel, to the Western Pacific'

TAIPEI, Taiwan – Chinese aircraft carrier the Shandong passed close to the northern Philippines on its way to drills in the Pacific, Taiwan’s defense minister said on Wednesday, July 10, as Taipei reported dozens of warplanes joining the ship for exercises.

Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory, keeps a close watch on Chinese movements given the daily military activity around the island.

Taiwan’s defense ministry said starting around dawn on Wednesday it had detected 36 Chinese military aircraft, including J-16 fighters and nuclear-capable H-6 bombers, flying to the south and southeast of the island heading to the Western Pacific to carry out drills with the Shandong.

Speaking to reporters at parliament shortly before his ministry announced details of the latest mission by the Shandong, commissioned by China in 2019, Taiwan Defense Minister Wellington Koo said they had a “full grasp” of the ship’s movements.

“It did not pass through the Bashi Channel,” he said, referring to the waterway that separates Taiwan from the Philippines and is the usual route Chinese warships and warplanes take when they head into the Pacific.

“It went further south, through the Balintang Channel, to the Western Pacific,” Koo added, a waterway between the Philippines’ Batanes and Babuyan Islands.

China’s defense ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Philippine military said it was concerned with the deployment of the Chinese carrier group.

“We emphasize the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the region and urge all parties to adhere to international laws and norms,” said spokesperson Francel Margareth Padilla.

The Philippines is currently involved in a stand-off with China over the disputed Second Thomas Shoal in the South China Sea.

Late Tuesday, Japan’s Self Defense Forces said they detected the Shandong along with an escort of two missile destroyers and a frigate around 500 km (310 miles) south of its Okinawa islands.

Two Japanese navy ships were observing their movements while Japanese fighter jets scrambled in response to the aircraft launched by the carrier, it said in a statement.

Taiwan has previously reported the Shandong operating near the island, including in December when it passed through the Taiwan Strait just weeks ahead of Taiwanese elections. – Rappler.com