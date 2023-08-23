Thailand’s jailed ex-PM Thaksin hospitalized after return from exile – police

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

BACK HOME. Former Thai prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who is expected to be arrested upon his return as he ends almost two decades of self-imposed exile, walks at Don Mueang airport in Bangkok, Thailand August 22, 2023.

Police say Thaksin was moved to a police hospital as the detention facility lacks doctors and medical equipment 'that can take care' of the former prime minister, who has pre-existing issues with his heart, lungs, spine, and blood pressure

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thailand’s jailed former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra was moved to a police hospital overnight after suffering a health problem on his first day of detention following his return from years of exile, police said on Wednesday, August 23.

The status of the health of 74-year-old Thaksin was not immediately clear.

Corrections department officials had on Tuesday, August 22, said Thaksin had pre-existing issues with his heart, lungs, spine, and blood pressure, and he would be monitored closely.

“The prison has assessed the situation and saw that it lacks doctors and medical equipment that can take care of the patient so he was sent to the police hospital,” Assistant National Police Chief Lieutenant General Prachuab Wongsuk told Reuters.

Prachuab did not specify the health problem.

The Supreme Court confirmed on Tuesday Thaksin would have to serve eight years in prison after convictions for abuse of power and conflicts of interest. – Rappler.com