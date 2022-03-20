The week in photos: March 13-19, 2022

CELEBRATION. A woman reacts as colored powder is applied on her face during the Holi festivities in Mumbai, India on March 18.

This week's selection of news, sports, lifestyle, entertainment and human interest photos from the Philippines and around the globe

Festival celebrations are held in Asia despite another COVID-19 surge in China. Protests against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues across Europe as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy calls on the US Congress for support.

Check back for more of these striking visuals in the coming weeks.

PROTEST. A carnival float by Duesseldorf artist Jacques Tilly depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin is pulled through Berlin during an anti-war protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, in Berlin, Germany on March 13. Lisi Niesner/Reuters

FACES OF MARTIAL LAW ABUSE. People walk past a series of portraits for a photo documentary exhibit showcasing the horrors of Martial Law under the dictatorship regime of Ferdinand Marcos, for the UPD Arts and Culture Festival 2022, at the UP Academic Oval in Quezon City on March 13. Jire Carreon/Rappler

HIWATARI MATSURI. Buddhist monks walk barefoot over coals at the annual fire-walking festival praying for the safety of themselves, to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic and for peace in the world, at Mt.Takao in Tokyo, Japan on March 13. Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

FEAST. Elephants enjoy a “buffet” of fruit and vegetables during Thailand’s National Elephant Day celebration, at Nong Nooch Tropical Garden in Pattaya, Thailand on March 13. Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters

END OF GAMES. Fireworks are seen over the National Stadium during the closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games, on March 13. Aly Song/Reuters

OCCUPY. Police officers prepare to enter a mansion reportedly belonging to Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska, who was placed on Britain’s sanctions list last week, as squatters occupy it, in Belgravia, London, Britain on March 14. Peter Nicholls/Reuters

SOLIDARITY. Street artist Nathan Murdoch creates an artwork in support of Ukraine and Palestine, in Peterborough, Britain, on March 15. Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

VIDEO CALL. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses senators and members of the House of Representatives gathered in the Capitol Visitor Center Congressional Auditorium, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on March 16.J. Scott Applewhite/Pool/Reuters

11 WEEKS OF FUEL PRICE INCREASE. Members of Akbayan Partylist call for the suspension of fuel excise tax, during a creative protest action at a gas station in Quezon City on March 16. Angie de Silva/Rappler

ANOTHER SURGE. A child has her swab sample taken at a mobile nucleic acid testing site, following a COVID-19 outbreak, in Beijing, China on March 16. Tingshu Wang/Rappler

TREMOR. Scattered goods are seen at a convenience store in Sendai, Miyagi prefecture, Japan, after a 7.4-magnitude earthquake on March 17. Kyodo/Reuters

STREET ATTIRE. People dressed in costumes walk on a street, as they take part in a two-day costume event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on March 17. Ahmed Yosri/Reuters

PARADE MASCOT. Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, pets the Irish Guards mascot Turlough Mor, during the St Patrick’s Day Parade in Aldershot, Britain on March 17. Hannah McKay/Reuters

JUST STOP OIL. A protester ties himself to a goalpost to demand for the government to end fossil fuel supply projects, during the Premier League match between Everton and Newcastle United in Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain on March 17. Lee Smith/Action Images/Reuters

DRAG QUEEN. Drag Vulcano reacts after winning a competition, during carnival festivities in Las Palmas on the Spanish Canary Island of Gran Canaria, Spain on March 19. Borja Suarez/Reuters

NUDE PROTEST. Women puts on a performance to protest the vandalization of the genitals of the nude figure of a woman to be burned at the traditional Fallas festival in Valencia, Spain, March 19. Eva Manez/Reuters

