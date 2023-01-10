US wants to deploy missile-armed Marines along Japan’s Okinawa islands – Yomiuri

The creation of the new units, called Marine Littoral Regiments, is part of a major reorganization of the US Marine Corps

TOKYO, Japan – The United States wants to disperse US Marine units throughout Japan’s Okinawa islands by 2026, arming them with missiles and lighter gear to deter China’s military, and will discuss the plan with Tokyo in Washington, D.C., the Yomiuri newspaper said.

The US has already told Japan about the reorganization, which it will announce after a two-plus-two meeting in Washington on Wednesday, January 11, between Japan’s ministers of defense and foreign affairs and their US counterparts, the paper reported.

Officials at Japan’s defense ministry were unavailable for comment. A foreign ministry official declined to comment about the report, but said Japan and the US “will discuss matters regarding issues on the US Forces Japan, including the realignment of the US Forces Japan”.

The creation of the new units, called Marine Littoral Regiments, is part of a major reorganization of the US Marine Corps outlined by its commandant, General David Berger, in 2020 in his Force Design 2030 paper.

At the time Berger told Reuters he wanted those units to work closely with Japan’s Self Defense Forces to prevent easy access to the Pacific for China’s military.

In response to a question about the possible deployment of the new units, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a regular briefing on Tuesday that bilateral military cooperation between the US and Japan “should not harm the interests of third parties and regional peace and stability.”

Under the littoral regiment concept, the Marines are cutting aircraft numbers, and dumping most of their cannon artillery and heavy armor in favor of smaller “dispersed” forces equipped with missiles and drones that can operate in contested areas.

Japan hosts 18,000 US Marines, the biggest concentration outside the United States. Most of them are in bases on the main Okinawan island, which is part of a chain that stretches along the edge of the East China Sea to within about 100 km (62 miles) of Taiwan.

That large US military presence has fueled local resentment, with Okinawa’s government asking other parts of Japan to host some of the force. Although reorganization may not increase the number of Marines in Okinawa, dispersing them could mean a broader presence along the island chain. – Rappler.com