LIVE UPDATES: Coronation of King Charles III

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

King Charles III will be crowned as king of the United Kingdom on Saturday, May 6 – UK’s first coronation ceremony since 1953. The ceremony will start at 11 am (6 pm Manila time) and will be held at the Westminster Abbey, after the king’s procession.

While Charles automatically became king after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September 2022, the coronation on May 6 formalizes the monarch’s reign and the transfer of titles and powers.

Bookmark this page for live updates on the coronation and the days leading up to the historic ceremony.

LATEST UPDATES