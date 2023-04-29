LIVE UPDATES: Coronation of King Charles III

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
King Charles III will be crowned as king of the United Kingdom on Saturday, May 6 – UK’s first coronation ceremony since 1953. The ceremony will start at 11 am (6 pm Manila time) and will be held at the Westminster Abbey, after the king’s procession.
While Charles automatically became king after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September 2022, the coronation on May 6 formalizes the monarch’s reign and the transfer of titles and powers.
Bookmark this page for live updates on the coronation and the days leading up to the historic ceremony.
LATEST UPDATES
Charles’ coronation seized on by republicans as chance to ditch monarchy
When King Charles III is crowned in a lavish ceremony next week, Britain’s main anti-monarchist movement will gather along the procession route next to a statue of Charles I, who was beheaded in 1649, leading to a short-lived republic.
Supporters of Republic, a group founded in 1983 that campaigns for an elected head of state, are planning their biggest ever protest. They believe Charles’ accession to the throne presents their best chance of ending the monarchy, which traces its history back more than 1,000 years.
Historic Stone of Scone moved to London for King Charles’ coronation
The historic Stone of Scone, the ancient coronation stone upon which monarchs in Britain have been crowned for centuries, has left Scotland for London under tight security ahead of next week’s coronation of King Charles III, officials said on Friday, April 28.
Also known as the Stone of Destiny and regarded as a sacred, historic symbol of Scotland’s monarchy and nationhood, it is being moved from its permanent home at Edinburgh Castle for the first time in more than 25 years, Historic Environment Scotland said.
Prince Harry to attend Charles’ coronation; Meghan to stay in California
Britain’s Prince Harry will attend the Coronation next month of his father King Charles but his wife Meghan will remain in California with the couple’s young children.
The announcement ends speculation as to whether the king’s youngest son would attend following his high-profile and stinging criticism of the royal family since he stepped back from royal duties in 2020.
