Former US President Barack Obama said on Sunday, March 13, he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was feeling fine other than a scratchy throat.

“I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise,” Obama wrote on Twitter.

“Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative.”

I just tested positive for COVID. I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise. Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative.



It’s a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 13, 2022

