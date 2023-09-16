White House: Biden to meet with Zelenskiy, more aid coming for Ukraine

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

US AID. Ukrainian service members unpack Javelin anti-tank missiles, delivered by plane as part of the US military support package for Ukraine, at the Boryspil International Airport outside Kyiv, Ukraine February 10, 2022.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is expected to meet with congressional leaders from both political parties while he is in Washington

WASHINGTON DC, USA – The United States expects to announce additional aid to Ukraine next week, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Friday, September 15, while announcing President Joe Biden would host Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday, September 21, at the White House.

Zelenskiy is expected to meet with congressional leaders from both political parties while he is in Washington, Sullivan said.

Reuters, citing three US officials, reported on Monday that the US is considering shipping Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) that can fly up to 190 miles (300 km), or Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) missiles with a 45-mile (70-km) range packed with cluster bombs, or both systems.

Kyiv has repeatedly asked the Biden administration for ATACMS to help attack and disrupt supply lines, air bases and rail networks in Russian occupied territory.

But a source familiar with the situation said the US does not plan to announce ATACMS for Ukraine during Zelenskiy’s visit to the White House next week. – Rappler.com