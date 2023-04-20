BuzzFeed News shuts down

Jonah Peretti, founder and CEO of BuzzFeed, attends his company's debut outside the Nasdaq Market in Times Square in New York City in 2021.

MANILA, Philippines – US media company BuzzFeed is shutting down its news brand BuzzFeed News, according to a memo sent to staff on Thursday, April 20 (Friday, April 21 Manila time).

“I am writing to announce some difficult news,” Jonah Peretti, BuzzFeed’s chief executive officer wrote in a memo published in full by Variety.

“We are reducing our workforce by approximately 15% today across our Business, Content, Tech and Admin teams, and beginning the process of closing BuzzFeed News. Additionally, we are proposing headcount reductions in some international markets,” he said.

According to the same report, at least 180 jobs will be cut in the closure of the 12-year-old news brand.

BuzzFeed, the mother company which houses the popular American news website, said that it would focus its news operations on HuffPost.

BuzzFeed acquired HuffPost from Verizon Media in 2020.

Peretti said a tough economic situation contributed to the decision to close BuzzFeed News, but also admitted poor business decisions led to the downfall of the news site.

“Additionally, I made the decision to overinvest in BuzzFeed News because I love their work and mission so much. This made me slow to accept that the big platforms wouldn’t provide the distribution or financial support required to support premium, free journalism purpose-built for social media,” Peretti said.



“More broadly, I regret that I didn’t hold the company to higher standards for profitability, to give us the buffer needed to manage through economic and industry downturns and avoid painful days like today,” he added.

Cost reduction plans

Although Peretti did not say what date exactly BuzzFeed News would stop operations, the media chief said that two of its top executives would be leaving in the next two months. Chief revenue officer Edgar Hernandez, and chief operating officer Christian Baeslar, are only staying until the end of April and May, respectively.

“While layoffs are occurring across nearly every division, we’ve determined that the company can no longer continue to fund BuzzFeed News as a standalone organization. As a result, we will engage with the News Guild about our cost reduction plans and what this will mean for the affected union members,” Peretti said in his memo.

The company said it would be offering jobs to journalists affected by the layoffs in its surviving companies, including BuzzFeed’s main website and HuffPost. – Ryan Macasero/Rappler.com