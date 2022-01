Canadian foreign minister to visit Ukraine, vows to deter Russian aggression

'The amassing of Russian troops and equipment in and around Ukraine jeopardizes security in the entire region,' Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly says

OTTAWA, Canada – Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly will visit Kyiv next week to reaffirm support for Ukrainian sovereignty and reinforce efforts to deter “aggressive actions” by Russia, Ottawa said on Saturday, January 15.

Moscow has stationed more than 100,000 troops near the border with Ukraine. The United States said on Friday, January 14, that it feared Russia was preparing a pretext to invade if diplomacy failed to meet its objectives.

Canada, with a sizeable and politically influential population of Ukrainian ethnic descent, has taken a hard line with Moscow since the annexation of Crimea in 2014.

“Canada will work with its international partners to uphold the rules-based international order,” she added.

Joly will meet Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal and travel to the west of the country to speak to a 200-strong Canadian training mission that has been there since 2015.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Tuesday and “emphasized that any military incursion into Ukraine would have serious consequences, including coordinated sanctions,” Trudeau’s office said.

Canada has imposed punitive measures on more than 440 individuals and entities over the annexation of Crimea.

Joly, who will start a week-long trip to Europe on Sunday, will visit Brussels to see North Atlantic Treaty Organization Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

She will also go to Paris for talks with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, the statement said. – Rappler.com