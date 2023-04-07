Canada deploys military aircraft to Japan to implement North Korea sanctions

DEFENSE. Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau testifies at the Public Order Emergency Commission in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada November 25, 2022.

Canada on Thursday, April 6, said it will deploy a military aircraft to Japan to support implementation of United Nations Security Council sanctions against North Korea.

Deployment of the Royal Canadian Air Force CP-140 Aurora Aircraft was announced by Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand.

For about six weeks, the CP-140 Aurora will monitor for suspected maritime sanctions evasion activities, in particular ship-to-ship transfers of fuel and other commodities banned by the Security Council, the Canadian government said.

North Korea has been under UN sanctions since 2006 over its ballistic missile and nuclear programs. – Rappler.com