‘Is she Indian or Black?’ Trump questions Harris’ identity at Black journalists’ convention

DONALD TRUMP. Republican presidential nominee and former US President Donald Trump speaks on a panel of the National Association of Black Journalists convention in Chicago, Illinois, USA, on July 31, 2024.

Donald Trump's appearance at the convention is part of a broader effort to court Black voters

CHICAGO, USA – US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump falsely suggested to the country’s largest annual gathering of Black journalists on Wednesday, July 31, that his Democratic rival Kamala Harris had previously downplayed her Black heritage.

“She was always of Indian heritage, and she was only promoting Indian heritage. I didn’t know she was Black, until a number of years ago, when she happened to turn Black, and now she wants to be known as Black,” Trump said, drawing a smattering of jeers from an audience of about 1,000 people.

“So I don’t know, is she Indian or is she Black? Trump continued. “But you know what, I respect either one, but she obviously doesn’t, because she was Indian all the way, and then all of a sudden she made a turn, and she went – she became a Black person.”

Harris, who is of Indian and Jamaican heritage, has long self-identified as both Black and Asian. She is the first Black person and Asian American person to serve as vice president.

“What he just said is repulsive,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at a briefing in response to Trump’s remarks. “It’s insulting.”

Since launching her White House campaign earlier this month, Harris has faced a barrage of sexist and racist attacks online, with some far-right accounts questioning her racial identity. Republican Party leaders have urged lawmakers to refrain from personal attacks and focus on her policy positions.

Trump himself has used personal insults against Harris and said he was going to ignore advice that he tone down his rhetoric. “I’m not gonna be nice!” he told supporters at one campaign rally.

‘Black jobs’

The interview at the National Association of Black Journalists’ convention in Chicago started on a tense note, when ABC News reporter Rachel Scott – one of three Black women moderators – listed a series of racist comments Trump had made and asked why Black voters should support him.

In response, Trump called the question “horrible,” “hostile” and a “disgrace” and described ABC as a “fake” network.

“I have been the best president for the Black population since Abraham Lincoln,” he boasted, drawing groans from the audience.

Trump repeated a line from the presidential debate in June, claiming that migrants crossing the U.S. southern border would take away “Black jobs,” a term that drew criticism from some Black leaders.

“What exactly is a ‘Black job,’ sir?” Scott asked him.

“A Black job is anybody with a job,” Trump replied.

Trump also declined to say whether Harris was a “DEI hire,” as some fellow Republicans have claimed, saying, “I don’t know.”

DEI stands for “diversity, equity and inclusion” initiatives aimed at increasing representation of women and people of color in the workforce to address longstanding inequities and discrimination. The term “DEI hire” is used to suggest a person is not qualified and was chosen on the basis of race or gender.

“Today’s tirade is simply a taste of the chaos and division that has been a hallmark of Trump’s MAGA rallies this entire campaign,” Harris’ campaign said in a statement.

When asked about his position on granting police officers immunity following the death of Sonya Massey, a Black woman who was shot and killed in her own home by a sheriff’s deputy in Illinois, Trump acknowledged that he didn’t know much about the case – drawing some gasps from the crowd, But, he added, “it didn’t look good to me.”

The interview began more than an hour late, which the Trump campaign said was due to problems with the event’s audio equipment. The event was marred by sound problems, with both Trump and the interviewers sometimes unable to hear each other.

The session, originally scheduled for an hour, ended abruptly after about 35 minutes when the campaign said he was out of time, according to Scott.

Courting black voters

Whit Ayres, a Republican strategist, said Trump’s questioning of Harris’ racial background was “not a wise move.”

“There are plenty of policy issues he can go after her on without going after her identity,” he said.

In the 2020 census, 33.8 million Americans self-identified as multiracial, up from nine million in 2010.

The invitation to Trump to attend the event triggered a backlash among some members of the NABJ and prompted a co-chair of the convention to step down in protest this week.

During the interview, some of Trump’s false statements were met with murmurs and laughter from the crowd. At one point, someone yelled out, “Sir, have you no shame?” before others shushed him.

Trump’s appearance was part of a broader effort to court Black voters, including campaign events in cities with large Black populations such as Atlanta, where he will rally on Saturday.

His campaign was encouraged by polls showing that support among Black men for President Joe Biden, his former opponent, was weakening. Black voters are traditionally the most loyal Democratic voting bloc. Biden won Black voters 92%-8% over Trump in 2020, according to Pew Research.

But Biden’s decision to step down in favor of Harris has shaken up the race, with public opinion polls showing newfound enthusiasm for her candidacy among voters of color and younger voters.

A national Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Tuesday showed Harris leading Trump 43%-42%, within the poll’s margin of error.

Harris, who did not attend the convention, is scheduled to address a Black sorority in Houston later on Wednesday. Trump was headed to a rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. – Rappler.com