FBI interviewed ex-Trump counsel, deputy over sensitive documents

PAT CIPOLLONE. Pat Cipollone, former White House counsel, is displayed on a screen during a public hearing of the US House Select Committee to investigate the January 6 Attack on the US Capitol, on Capitol Hill, in Washington, DC, USA on July 21, 2022.

It is unclear when Pat Cipollone was spoken to, while his deputy, Patrick Philbin, was interviewed in the spring, according to the New York Times

WASHINGTON, DC, USA – The FBI has interviewed Donald Trump’s former White House counsel, Pat Cipollone, and his deputy in its investigation into sensitive documents stored at the former president’s home, a source familiar with the situation said on Tuesday. August 16.

It is unclear when Cipollone was spoken to, while his deputy, Patrick Philbin, was interviewed in the spring, according to the New York Times, which earlier reported the news.

During a search on August 8 of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, FBI agents removed classified documents including some marked as top secret, the Justice Department has said.

The search was carried out as part of an investigation into whether documents were illegally removed from the White House after Republican Trump left office in January 2021 following his election defeat by Democrat Joe Biden.

Trump has said that the records were “all declassified” and placed in “secure storage.” – Rappler.com