Florida TV journalist fatally shot while reporting on a murder scene – police

(1st UPDATE) A 19-year-old suspect, identified as Keith Melvin Moses, is arrested shortly after the shooting. He is also accused of two other shootings that left a young girl and a woman dead.

A gunman opened fire on two television journalists reporting on a murder scene near Orlando, Florida, on Wednesday, February 22, killing one and injuring the other, authorities said.

A 19-year-old suspect, identified as Keith Melvin Moses, was arrested shortly after the shooting, and is also accused of two other shootings that left a nine-year-old girl and a woman in her 20s dead, Orange County Sheriff John Mina told a news briefing.

The two journalists shot in Pine Hills, a suburb of Orlando, were a reporter and a photographer for central Florida cable TV outlet Spectrum News 13, which is owned by Charter Communications, Mina said.

Moses faces charges in that attack, as well as for the fatal shooting of the nine-year-old girl and wounding of her mother inside their nearby home at about the same time as the journalists were attacked, Mina said.

The suspect, who has a lengthy arrest record, already has been charged with killing the woman in her 20s, who was shot in a vehicle hours earlier, Mina said.

Mina said no motive had been determined for any of Wednesday’s shootings, but he said Moses was believed to have been an acquaintance of the first victim, who was shot while sitting in a car with the suspected gunman and another person.

The sheriff said he did not know whether the two newsmen were targeted because they were journalists, adding that their automobile lacked the logos and markings typically seen on a news vehicle. They were in or near their vehicle when shot.

“As far as we know, he had no connection to the reporters and no connection to the mother or the nine-year old, and we don’t know why he entered their home,” the sheriff said.

He said both the mother and the surviving journalist were in hospital in critical condition.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre posted a message of condolences on Twitter.

“Our hearts go out to the family of the journalist killed today and the crew member injured in Orange County, Florida, as well as the whole Spectrum News team,” she said. – Rappler.com