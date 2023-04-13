Leader of online group where US intel leaked is Air National Guardsman – NYT

DEVELOPING: The New York Times reports about the identity of the leader of the online group which leaked secret US government materials

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for the latest update.

WASHINGTON, DC, USA – The leader of an online group where secret US government documents were leaked is a member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard, the New York Times reported on Thursday, April 13, citing interviews and documents it reviewed.

Named Jack Teixeira, the national guardsman led Thug Shaker Central, an online group where about 20 to 30 people shared their love of guns, racist memes and video games, the Times reported.

The US Department of Justice opened a formal criminal probe last week after the matter was referred by the Pentagon, which is assessing the damage done by what may be the most damaging release of classified US information in years.

The FBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

An arrest could be made as early as Thursday, the Wall Street Journal said. – Rappler.com