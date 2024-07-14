FAST FACTS: US leaders who were killed or survived assassination attempts

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT. Republican presidential candidate and former US President Donald Trump gestures with a bloodied face while he is assisted by US Secret Service personnel after he was shot in the right ear during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, July 13, 2024.

Here's a list of other previous attempts on the lives of American leaders, successful or not

WASHINGTON, USA – Donald Trump was shot by a gunman during a campaign rally on Saturday, July 13, in what the FBI called an attempted assassination of the former US president, who survived the attack and appeared to have a wounded ear.

Below is a list of other previous attempts on the lives of American leaders, successful or not.

Assassinations

Four US presidents were assassinated while in office.

Abraham Lincoln: Killed in 1865 by John Wilkes Booth at Ford’s Theatre in Washington.

James Garfield: Shot in 1881 in Washington at a train station, and died of his wounds two and a half months later.

William McKinley: Assassinated in 1901 by an anarchist in Buffalo, New York.

John F. Kennedy: Lee Harvey Oswald shot Kennedy in 1963 in Dallas, Texas as the president rode in a motorcade.

Leaders who survived assassination attempts

Three presidents were wounded but survived assassination attempts, while in office or afterwards.

Donald Trump: Trump had just started a campaign speech in Pennsylvania on Saturday, when shots rang out. A bullet appeared to have grazed his ear, which was bleeding. He was rushed by security officials to a black SUV.

Ronald Reagan: He was shot in 1981 outside the Hilton Hotel in Washington but survived the attack. Reagan was wounded when one of the bullets ricocheted off a limousine and struck him under the left armpit.

President Gerald Ford: Survived two attempts on his life in less than three weeks in 1975 without being hurt.

Theodore Roosevelt: He was shot in the chest in 1912 while campaigning for elections in Milwaukee and survived.

Assassination attempts on other US leaders

Robert F. Kennedy: A US presidential candidate, Kennedy was assassinated in 1968 at the age of 42 by a gunman in the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles.

Alabama Governor George C. Wallace: Shot in 1982 and became paralyzed from the waist down.

