US national security adviser Sullivan tests positive for COVID-19

JAKE SULLIVAN. US White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan speaks to the news media about the situation in Ukraine during a daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, DC USA, on, February 11, 2022.

WASHINGTON, USA – US national security adviser Jake Sullivan tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, June 18, a spokesperson said, a week before he is due to accompany President Joe Biden to a meeting of the Group of Seven advanced economies.

National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said Sullivan had not been in close contact with Biden, and was asymptomatic. It was his first COVID-19 infection, she said.

Sullivan met at the White House on Friday, June 17, with Senegal’s foreign minister, Aissata Tall Sall, the White House said on Saturday. He met in person with China’s top diplomat Yang Jiechi in Luxembourg for four and a half hours on Monday.

It was not immediately clear whether the positive test would affect Sullivan’s travel plans.

The White House announced last week that Biden would travel to southern Germany for the Group of Seven summit and continue on to Spain for a NATO summit in late June. – Rappler.com