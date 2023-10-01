IN PHOTOS: Maria Ressa at the Clooney Foundation’s 2023 Albie Awards

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

2021 Nobel Peace Prize laureate and Rappler CEO Maria Ressa attends the 2023 Albie Awards in New York on September 28, 2023.

'The Albies were created by George and Amal Clooney to shine a protective spotlight on courageous justice defenders who are at risk,' says the Clooney Foundation for Justice

The Clooney Foundation for Justice (CFJ), founded by Amal and George Clooney, honored human rights advocates at this year’s Albie Awards, held on Thursday, September 28 (Friday, September 29, Manila time), at the New York Public Library.

“The Albies were created by George and Amal Clooney to shine a protective spotlight on courageous justice defenders who are at risk — sending a message to those who abuse human rights that the world is watching,” said CFJ.

The recipients of the 2023 Albie Awards were:

Lifetime Achievement Award: Congolese gynecologist and human rights advocate Dr. Denis Mukwege

Justice for Women Award: Niloofar Hamedi and Elahe Mohammadi

Justice for Survivors Award: Ukrainian human rights NGO Truth Hounds

Justice for Journalists Award: Syrian Center for Media and Freedom of Expression

Justice for Democracy Defenders Award: Thai Lawyers for Human Rights

Key public figures, including 2021 Nobel Peace Prize laureate and Rappler CEO Maria Ressa, graced the awarding ceremony.

Hollywood celebrities were also there to present the awards.

Here are some photos from the event.

George and Amal Clooney at the 2023 Albie Awards. Photo courtesy of the Clooney Foundation for Justice

Hollywood icon Meryl Streep presents the Albie for Justice for Journalists to the Syrian Center for Media and Freedom of Expression. Photo courtesy of the Clooney Foundation for Justice

‘The Morning Show’ actress Julianna Margulies presented the Albie for Justice for Women to Yeganeh Rezaian, on behalf of Niloofar Hamedi and Elahe Mohammadi. Photo courtesy of Clooney Foundation for Justice

George and Amal Clooney with renowned fashion designer Donatella Versace. Photo courtesy of the Clooney Foundation for Justice

Maria Ressa snaps a selfie with Hollywood star Matt Damon.

Maria Ressa takes a photo with late-night show hosts John Oliver and Jon Stewart.

Maria Ressa with ‘The Morning Show’ actress Julianna Margulies.

Matt Damon, George and Amal Clooney, and Meryl Streep at the 2023 Albie Awards. Photo courtesy of the Clooney Foundation for Justice

