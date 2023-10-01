IN PHOTOS: Maria Ressa at the Clooney Foundation’s 2023 Albie Awards

SUMMARY
This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.
The Clooney Foundation for Justice (CFJ), founded by Amal and George Clooney, honored human rights advocates at this year’s Albie Awards, held on Thursday, September 28 (Friday, September 29, Manila time), at the New York Public Library.
“The Albies were created by George and Amal Clooney to shine a protective spotlight on courageous justice defenders who are at risk — sending a message to those who abuse human rights that the world is watching,” said CFJ.
The recipients of the 2023 Albie Awards were:
- Lifetime Achievement Award: Congolese gynecologist and human rights advocate Dr. Denis Mukwege
- Justice for Women Award: Niloofar Hamedi and Elahe Mohammadi
- Justice for Survivors Award: Ukrainian human rights NGO Truth Hounds
- Justice for Journalists Award: Syrian Center for Media and Freedom of Expression
- Justice for Democracy Defenders Award: Thai Lawyers for Human Rights
Key public figures, including 2021 Nobel Peace Prize laureate and Rappler CEO Maria Ressa, graced the awarding ceremony.
Hollywood celebrities were also there to present the awards.
Here are some photos from the event.
— Rappler.com
