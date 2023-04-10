Multiple casualties reported in shooting in downtown Louisville

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear speaks with police deploying at the scene of a mass shooting near Slugger Field baseball stadium in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, U.S. April, 10, 2023.

(1ST UPDATE) Media reports say at least six people were shot in a shooting incident in Louisville, Kentucky

A person shot multiple people on Monday, April 10, in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, near the Slugger Field baseball stadium, the city’s police department said on Twitter.

The department said there were multiple casualties and warned people to stay away from the area, saying in its statement there was “an active aggressor.” The FBI said its agents have responded to the scene.

Here’s what we know so far:

Calls came in for an active aggressor around 830 this morning in the 300 block E Main at the Old National Bank — LMPD (@LMPD) April 10, 2023

CNN reported that six people were shot, but it was unclear whether they were wounded or had been killed.

Police activity was seen near a bank in the downtown area of the city of 625,000 people.

“I was at the stoplight, and the first thing that I saw — there was a guy across the street at the intersection and he was lying down at the entrance to a hotel,” an eyewitness told WDRB, a local Fox affiliate.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said he was headed to the city in response to the shooting. – Rappler.com