6 dead including suspect in shooting near Canada’s Toronto

A police officer walks out of the lobby with a weapon after a fatal mass shooting at a condominium building in the Toronto suburb of Vaughan, Ontario, Canada December 19, 2022.

The suspect, a 73-year-old man, was shot at by police and pronounced dead at the scene, Ontario's Special Investigations Unit says

OTTAWA, Canada – Six people including the suspect died and one was seriously injured in a shooting at a residential building in the city of Vaughan in Canada’s Ontario province on Sunday night, December 18, local police said.

The suspect, a 73-year-old man, was shot at by police and pronounced dead at the scene, Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said in a statement Monday morning.

The SIU, which investigates deaths involving police, said it was looking into the death of the suspect and that a post-mortem was scheduled for Tuesday.

Authorities have not released more information about the victims or the suspect’s motive.

“We’re in the process right now of doing notifications to those families, so at this point I can’t share any

information on the victims or the subject,” York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween told reporters Sunday night, according to local media.

Police responded to a call about an “active male shooter who had shot several victims” at a condominium in Vaughan, just north of Toronto, the York Regional Police Department said in a statement.

An investigation is ongoing, it said, adding that there was no further threat to public safety. – Rappler.com