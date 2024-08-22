‘That’s my dad’: Walz’s tearful son stars in Democratic convention speech

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

US Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Governor Tim Walz stands onstage with his wife Gwen, his son Gus and his daughter Hope on Day 3 of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center, in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., August 21, 2024.

Tim Walz's son Gus jumped up as his father spoke at the Democratic National Convention, sobbing and pointing at the stage while yelling 'That's my dad,' in what is likely to become an enduring image from the speech

CHICAGO, USA – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz’s 17-year-old son leaped to his feet in tears and clapped as his father formally accepted the Democratic party’s nomination for vice president on Wednesday, August 21, in an emotional moment that instantly won over social media.

Democratic nominee Kamala Harris’ campaign is betting Walz’s Midwestern credentials and what some Democrats refer to as his modern masculinity can court undecided and independent voters in the November 5 election.

“Team Gus Walz,” Jen Psaki, former White House press secretary for the Biden administration, wrote on social media platform X.

Walz’s wife Gwen and children joined him on stage at the end of his speech, along with nearly a dozen other family members. Gus gave his father a tight hug when the speech ended.

“Hope, Gus and Gwen, you are my entire world and I love you,” Walz said during the speech in Chicago.

In an interview with People magazine, he and Gwen Walz described Gus as “brilliant” and said he had a non-verbal learning disorder, ADHD and an anxiety disorder, conditions that they called his “secret power.” – Rappler.com