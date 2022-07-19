US advisers say no need for Disinformation Governance Board

The recommendation from a Homeland Security Advisory Council subcommittee comes two months after Nina Jankowicz, the head of Biden's disinformation-fighting advisory group, resigned

WASHINGTON, DC, USA – Advisers to the US Homeland Security Department said there was no need for the Disinformation Governance Board created by President Joe Biden’s administration earlier this year.

The recommendation from a Homeland Security Advisory Council subcommittee comes two months after Nina Jankowicz, the head of Biden’s disinformation-fighting advisory group, resigned.

The board’s creation provoked criticism from right-wing critics of Biden and skepticism from some experts, who felt a government agency should not be responsible for tackling disinformation since the government itself is often accused of wrongdoing.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment late on Monday.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said at the time that the board was being “grossly and intentionally mischaracterized” and that it was not about censorship or policing speech.

DHS said the board was intended to advise the government on how to fight lies spread by, for example, foreign countries such as Russia or China, or human traffickers.

DHS said in May it was pausing the board’s activity pending a “thorough review.” – Rappler.com