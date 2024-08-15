Republican VP candidate Vance, Democratic rival Walz agree to October 1 debate

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

US Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump are already scheduled to debate on September 10 on ABC News

US Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance and Democratic rival Tim Walz will debate on October 1 on CBS, after Vance said in a post on X that he had agreed to the date.

Vance, former President Donald Trump’s running mate, also said he had accepted CNN’s invitation to debate Walz, who is running alongside Vice President Kamala Harris, on September 18. A CNN spokesperson said Walz had not yet accepted, according to a CNN news story.

“The American people deserve as many debates as possible … I look forward to seeing you at both,” Vance wrote on X.

Vance, a US senator from Ohio, and Walz, the governor of Minnesota, have exchanged barbs from afar since Harris named Walz as her running mate last week.

Harris’ late entry into the race, following President Joe Biden’s decision to abandon his own faltering reelection bid, has transformed the presidential contest. Opinion polls show Harris has mostly erased Trump’s lead in the half-dozen battleground states likely to determine the outcome of the November 5 election, and the Democrat has raised hundreds of millions of dollars thanks to a re-energized party. – Rappler.com