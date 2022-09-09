WATCH: News of Queen Elizabeth’s death breaks during White House briefing

'Our hearts and our thoughts go to the family members of the Queen,' says White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was holding a press briefing when journalists interrupted to confirm Queen Elizabeth’s death.

“Our hearts and our thoughts go to the family members of the Queen,” she said, adding that the United Kingdom is one of United States’ closest allies.

The Queen, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and the nation’s figurehead for seven decades, died on Thursday, September 8 (Friday, September 9 in Manila). She was 96. – Rappler.com

