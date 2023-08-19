US, Japan, South Korea condemn ‘dangerous and aggressive actions’ by China

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

TRILATERAL SUMMIT. United States President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida listen to South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol as they attend a joint press conference during the trilateral summit at Camp David near Thurmont, Maryland, USA, on August 18, 2023.

'We strongly oppose any unilateral attempts to change the status quo in the waters of the Indo-Pacific,' say Japan, South Korea, and the United States in a joint statement

CAMP DAVID, Maryland – The United States prevailed on Japan and South Korea on Friday, August 18 to use their strongest language yet in a joint statement to condemn China’s “dangerous and aggressive actions” in the South China Sea.

In the statement, the three countries committed to consult promptly with each other during crises and to coordinate responses to regional challenges, provocations, and threats affecting common interests.

The statement also committed to hold trilateral military training exercises annually and to share real-time information on North Korean missile launches by the end of 2023. The countries promised to hold trilateral summits annually as well.

US President Joe Biden on Friday earlier welcomed the leaders of South Korea and Japan to a summit at Camp David aimed at bolstering ties as the three countries seek to project unity in the face of China’s rise and nuclear threats from North Korea.

The statement said the three would launch a supply-chain early warning system pilot project to expand information-sharing and fight economic coercion together.

On their response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the leaders agreed to continue supporting Kiev and to maintain strong, coordinated sanctions against Moscow, while also aiming to further curb dependence on Russian energy.

But it was the language on China that stood out as stronger than expected, and which is likely to provoke a response from Beijing, which is a vital trading partner for both Korea and Japan.

“Recalling the publicly announced position of each of our countries regarding the dangerous and aggressive behavior supporting unlawful maritime claims that we have recently witnessed by the People’s Republic of China in the South China Sea, we strongly oppose any unilateral attempts to change the status quo in the waters of the Indo-Pacific,” the statement read.

Earlier in August, a deputy minister of the Philippines’ foreign affairs department summoned China’s top diplomat in Manila, Ambassador Huang Xilian, days after Chinese Coast Guard vessels trailed, blocked, and then pointed water cannons toward Philippine ships on a resupply mission to an outpost in the South China Sea.

A few days later, the South Korean embassy in Manila issued a short but rare statement criticizing the Asian superpower for “raising tensions” in the South China Sea. – with reports from Bea Cupin/Rappler.com