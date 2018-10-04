A native of Sulu, the Filipino inmate says he 'had permission from the warden...to seek refuge at his friend's place after the prison wall collapsed'

Published 6:25 PM, October 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said it has found the Filipino inmate in Palu, Indonesia, who went missing after a massive earthquake and tsunami in that country.

The inmate "has been staying with a friend near Pitogo Village in Palu since leaving prison" after the Indonesia earthquake, the DFA said on Thursday, October 4.

The inmate informed Consul General to Manado Oscar Orcine "that he had permission from the warden of the Lapas Penitentiary to seek refuge at his friend's place after the prison wall collapsed due to the earthquake."

The Filipino said he "could not be immediately contacted because cellular signal was lost and his mobile phone battery ran out." While he was now tired and lacked sleep, he was "otherwise fine."

The DFA did not identify the Filipino inmate. A native of Sulu, he was the only Fiipino in Palu when the earthquake and tsunami happened on September 28. Up to 800 inmates in Palu reportedly went missing after the twin disasters.

Orcine said the Filipino inmate "is the longest serving detainee at Lapas, having been in prison for 7 years." The Filipino also "enjoys the trust of prison officials who had tasked him to help manage 800 inmates there."

Orcine said the warden "had actually recommended the Filipino for parole and that the Consulate General is helping faciliate this."

The Filipino inmate "also assured the Consul General he will be returning to the penitentiary and report to the warden as he wants to complete his sentence and not complicate matters for himself for failing to return." – Rappler.com