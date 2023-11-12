Barangay chairman, wife shot in Dasmariñas, Cavite

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

CRIME. The Dasmariñas City, Cavite police releases a photo of a man who allegedly shot a barangay chairman on November 11, 2023.

Dasmariñas City, Cavite police released a photo of a man who allegedly shot newly elected barangay captain Benjamin Marcha and his wife

DASMARIÑAS CITY, Cavite– A barangay chairman of Dasmariñas City, Cavite and his wife are recovering after being shot by an unknown assailant on Saturday, November 11.

A police report said 52-year-old Benjamin Macalalad Marcha, a barangay chairman of Luzviminda 1, and his wife Loida were riding a patrol car early in the morning when the attack happened.

Police are still investigating if it was an election-related incident. Marcha won his second term in the recently held Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections last October 30.

Authorities have released the photo of the suspect on social media.

Dasmariñas City Congressman Elpidio Barzaga and Mayor Jennifer Barzaga are giving a P100,000 reward to anyone who can provide information on the identity of the suspect. –Rappler.com