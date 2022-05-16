Female cadet from South Cotabato is PMA Batch 2022’s valedictorian

VALEDICTORIAN. 1st Cadet Krystlenn Ivany Quemado is the 7th valedictorian of the Philippine Military Academy.

1st Cadet Krystlenn Ivany Quemado is the 7th female valedictorian of the PMA since 1993

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Military Academy (PMA) welcomed another female valedictorian during the 117th commencement exercises of the premier military school in the country.

Koronadal City’s 1st Cadet Krystlenn Ivany Quemado topped the PMA “Bagong Sibol Kinabukasan Didigma

Hanggang sa Wakas” (Bagsik-Diwa) Class of 2022. Quemado led the 214 cadets who graduated at the Borromeo Field Grandstand, Fort Gregorio H. Del Pilar, Baguio City on Sunday, May 15.

President Rodrigo Duterte, the military’s commander-in-chief, served as the guest of honor and speaker of the exercises.

Armed Forces of the Philippines chief of staff General Andres Centino, along with Philippine Army (PA) commanding General Lieutenant General Romeo Brawner Jr., Philippine Navy (PN) Flag officer-in-command Vice Admiral Adeluis Bordado, and Philippine Air Force (PAF) commanding general Connor Anthony Canlas, also attended the ceremony.

This year’s valedictorian will join the Philippine Navy. Quemado, aside from topping the PMA Bagsik-Diwa Class, received the Presidential Saber, Philippine Navy Saber, and JUSMAG Saber, among others.

Quemado finished senior high school with high honors at the Notre Dame of Marbel University, prior to entering the PMA. The PMA valedictorian is a daughter of a military officer, Colonel Nicolas Quemado Jr. of the PMA Maalab Class of 1993.

According to the Philippine News Agency, Quemado is the seventh female valedictorian of the PMA since 1993 – the year the military school started to accept female cadets. Before Quemado, the most recent female valedictorian is Gemalyn Deocares Sugui of the PMA Masidlawin Class of 2020.

Aside from Quemado, four other female cadets also made it to the top 10. The complete names of the top graduating cadets are as follows:

1st Cadet Krystlenn Ivany Quemado of Koronadal City, South Cotabato; will join the Navy 1st Cadet Kevin John Pastrana of Irisan, Baguio City; will join the Air Force 1st Cadet Ian Joseph Bragancia of Pototan, Iloilo; will join the Army 1st Cadet Faithe Turiano of Nabua, Camarines Sur; will join the Army 1st Cadet Yyoni Xandria Marie Tiu of Davao City; will join the Navy 1st Cadet Jake Anthony Mosquera of Pigcawayan, North Cotabato; will join the Navy 1st Cadet Jesie Mar Frias of Antipolo City, Rizal; will join the Army 1st Cadet Elvin John Oyo-a of Butuan City, Agusan del Norte; will join the Army 1st Cadet Nerfa Minong of Zamboanga City; will join the Air Force 1st Cadet Crissele Jane Rico of Zamboanga City; will join the Air Force

