Fil-Am shortlisted to become US solicitor general

George Conway, the husband of Trump senior adviser Kelly Conway, could be the first Asian-American to become the US government's next top litigator

MANILA, Philippines – A Filipino-American lawyer who graduated from Yale Law School and Harvard College is shortlisted to become the US solicitor general under President-elect Donald Trump, according to US media reports.

George Conway is the husband of Kelly Conway, who was earlier appointed as Trump senior adviser.

"Conway, who is of Filipino descent, would be the first Asian-American solicitor general," according to CNN.

"The solicitor general is the Justice Department's third-highest ranking official and argues cases on the federal government's behalf at the US Supreme Court," CNN said.

A CNN source said Conway has been interviewed by Trump's attorney general-designate Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions and is inclined to accept the position if Trump decides to appoint him.

He will also need Senate approval.

The former editor of Yale Law Journal has high-profile clients and has argued before the US Supreme Court.

Bloomberg News said Conway played a role during the impeachment of former President Bill Clinton, the husband of Trump's opponent Hillary Clinton.

"George Conway wrote a Supreme Court brief in the case involving Paula Jones’s sexual harassment suit against Clinton. That opened the path to Clinton’s impeachment on charges of perjury and obstruction of justice. He was acquitted by the Senate," according to the report.

Conway argued before the US Supreme Court in the 2010 case Morrison v National Australia Bank, according to CNN.

He also won a defamation lawsuit filed by the National Football League and Philip Morris against media giant ABC News, the reports added. – Rappler.com