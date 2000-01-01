EVOLVING SPACES: ORTIGAS

Ortigas is a neighborhood that mixes heritage and modernity.

It adapts to the changing times, and the changing routines and lives of those who live in the area.

With a mix of offices, malls, restaurants, and residences, it is a place that caters to the dynamic lifestyle of today’s urban dwellers — enabling them to maximize productivity while achieving a work-life balance.

Ortigas is an evolving space for people with evolving lives.