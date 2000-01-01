EVOLVING SPACES: ORTIGAS

Ortigas is a neighborhood that mixes heritage and modernity.
It adapts to the changing times, and the changing routines and lives of those who live in the area.
With a mix of offices, malls, restaurants, and residences, it is a place that caters to the dynamic lifestyle of today’s urban dwellers — enabling them to maximize productivity while achieving a work-life balance.
Ortigas is an evolving space for people with evolving lives.
Greenhills
Whether its food, shopping, gadgets, or local goods, Greenhills Shopping Center prides itself as a one-stop destination for all your needs.
Considered the first-ever shopping complex in Metro Manila, serving multiple generations of urban dwellers, Greenhills is a space of constant evolution. It is currently undergoing a multi-billion redevelopment to better serve the next generations to come.
Estancia
Well considered Ortigas & Company’s premium mall, Estancia houses fine international fashion brands and destination retailers.
It is a prime place to unwind as not only does it boast a wide-line of delectable dining choices, it’s pet-friendly too!
Tiendesitas
Love local! If you’re looking for the finest Philippine products, Tiendesitas is the place for you.
Tiendesitas showcases locally-made furniture, handicrafts, antiques, and native delicacies from traders all around the Philippines.
It also has a specialty area for animal lovers, with pet shops, accessory stores, and grooming salons.
{this.state.moods.happy}%
{this.state.moods.sad}%
{this.state.moods.angry}%
{this.state.moods.dont_care}%
{this.state.moods.inspired}%
{this.state.moods.afraid}%
{this.state.moods.amused}%
{this.state.moods.annoyed}%