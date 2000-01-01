desktop

EVOLVING SPACES: ORTIGAS

Ortigas is a neighborhood that mixes heritage and modernity.

It adapts to the changing times, and the changing routines and lives of those who live in the area.

With a mix of offices, malls, restaurants, and residences, it is a place that caters to the dynamic lifestyle of today’s urban dwellers — enabling them to maximize productivity while achieving a work-life balance.

Ortigas is an evolving space for people with evolving lives.

Greenhills

Whether its food, shopping, gadgets, or local goods, Greenhills Shopping Center prides itself as a one-stop destination for all your needs.

Considered the first-ever shopping complex in Metro Manila, serving multiple generations of urban dwellers, Greenhills is a space of constant evolution. It is currently undergoing a multi-billion redevelopment to better serve the next generations to come.

Estancia

Well considered Ortigas & Company’s premium mall, Estancia houses fine international fashion brands and destination retailers.

It is a prime place to unwind as not only does it boast a wide-line of delectable dining choices, it’s pet-friendly too!

Tiendesitas

Love local! If you’re looking for the finest Philippine products, Tiendesitas is the place for you.

Tiendesitas showcases locally-made furniture, handicrafts, antiques, and native delicacies from traders all around the Philippines.

It also has a specialty area for animal lovers, with pet shops, accessory stores, and grooming salons.

{this.state.moods.happy}%

{this.state.moods.sad}%

{this.state.moods.angry}%

{this.state.moods.dont_care}%

{this.state.moods.inspired}%

{this.state.moods.afraid}%

{this.state.moods.amused}%

{this.state.moods.annoyed}%