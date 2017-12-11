The country’s Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating gets upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-' on strong economic growth and the tax reform initiative

Published 12:26 PM, December 11, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Credit rating agency Fitch Ratings has upgraded the country’s Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB' from 'BBB-,' with a stable outlook on favorable economic conditions and the tax reform.

The credit rater noted that “strong and consistent macroeconomic performance has continued, underpinned by sound policies that are supporting high and sustainable growth rates. Investor sentiment has also remained strong, which is evident from solid domestic demand and inflows of foreign direct investment.”

“There is no evidence so far that incidents of violence associated with the administration's campaign against the illegal drug trade have undermined investor confidence,” Fitch added.

The credit rater sees real GDP growth of 6.8% in 2018 and 2019, which it noted would maintain the Philippines' place among the fastest-growing economies in the Asia-Pacific region.

Fitch also said that the country maintained fiscal policies geared towards a sustained decline in the gross general government debt (GGGD) ratio, with GGGD projected by Fitch to decline to around 34% of GDP at end-2017, below the 'BBB' median of 41.1% of GDP.

“We are pleased that Fitch is finally convinced that the Philippine economy now is much stronger and more resilient than in 2013, when they granted the Philippines its first investment grade credit rating of BBB-,” Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez said in a statement.

"Our growth prospects are also brighter compared with those of our neighbors and peers. The Duterte administration is fast-tracking crucial structural reforms – including the Comprehensive Tax Reform Program, the bold infrastructure development agenda, and liberalization of the investment regime. All this will help accelerate economic expansion, spread development, and increase income in lagging regions," he said.

"While we are not targeting ratings per se, I am confident that with these reforms, there will be more positive rating actions in the next couple of years,” Dominguez added.

Tax reform and the deficit

The credit watcher took the ongoing comprehensive tax reform program into account with the upgrade and expects the Philippines' fiscal profile to improve as a result of it.

Both the House of Representatives and the Senate have passed their versions of the first phase of the reform and are currently undergoing bicameral talks which could see it signed into law by the end of the year.

“We estimate the bill to be net revenue positive, reflecting an expansion of the Value Added Tax base and higher taxes on petroleum products, automobiles and on sugar sweetened beverages, which would more than offset a lowering of personal income taxes,” Fitch Ratings said.

This is especially as low government revenues has been a long-standing weakness in the Philippines' fiscal profile. Fitch noted that general government revenues were around 18.5% of GDP at end-2017, compared with 28.8% for the 'BBB' median.

Meanwhile, current account is expected to shift into a deficit in 2017, the second consecutive year, with Fitch Ratings saying it expects this trend to continue in 2018 and 2019

The credit watcher noted, however, that it expects the deficits to be to be manageable at less than -0.5% of GDP.

“Strong imports of capital goods, associated with the government's public infrastructure program, are likely to remain a key driver of the deficit, although these will be partly offset by strong remittance inflows and business process outsourcing (BPO) receipts,” it said

“Foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows will continue to fully cover the current account deficit, limiting the increase in external indebtedness. The Philippines will continue to be a strong net external creditor in 2018 and 2019. At end-2017, its net external creditor position is projected at -14.2% of GDP, compared with 'BBB' median of -0.8% of GDP,” it added. – Rappler.com