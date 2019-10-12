MANILA, Philippines – As Typhoon Hagibis continues to lash at Japan, AirAsia on Saturday, October 12, announced flights to and from Japan that have been canceled and rescheduled.

"AirAsia is continuing to monitor the situation and will provide information on the latest developments," AirAsia said in a statement.

Here's the list:

How to check your flight: AirAsia said that passengers could monitor the status of their flights through the link airasia.com/flightstatus

What are the options? AirAsia is making the following options available to passengers whose flights were cancelled or delayed longer than 3 hours:

Change flight: One-time flight change to a new travel date on the same route within 30 calendar days from the original flight time without additional cost, subject to seat availability. Credit account: Retain the value of your fare in your AirAsia BIG Loyalty account for future travel with AirAsia. The online credit account is to be redeemed for booking within 90 calendar days from the issuance date for your travel with us. The actual travel dates can be after the expiry date as long as our flight schedule is out. Full Refund: Obtain a full refund in the amount equivalent to your booking in the form of original payment. Refund requests can be made through AVA at support.airasia.com.

Those who planned their trip through a travel agent and would like to get a refund should coordinate with their travel agent instead of going directly to AirAsia. – Rappler.com