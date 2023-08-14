DMCI eyes P2-billion palm oil plantation in Negros Occidental

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Several families living in the area where the palm oil plantation will rise express concern over losing their livelihood and homes

NEGROS OCCIDENTAL, Philippines – The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) is looking at converting some 6,000 hectares of forest land into a palm oil plantation in Candoni, Negros Occidental, as construction giant DMCI of the Consunji family forays into agriculture.

Dember Catipunan, Candoni town councilor and committee chair on environment, said the palm oil plantation would cost the Consunji clan roughly P2 billion pesos.

The planned palm oil plantation is among DMCI’s ventures into agriculture, where it is estimated to generate around 3,000 jobs.

The proposal of establishing the palm plantation in Candoni town started in 2010 but was not realized due to financial constraints, Catipunan told Rappler.

The project has started with the propagation stage of palm oil and has cleared a parcel of land where these palms will be propagated.

The palm oil plantation in Candoni town will run for 25 years and can be renewed for another 25 years.

PALM OIL. Seedlings are ready for planting in cleared parcel of land at a palm oil plantation in Candoni, Negros Occidental.

According to Catipunan, Candoni was chosen as the location for the palm oil plantation due to its vast forest area compared to other towns and cities in Negros Occidental.

He added that the Consunji group has entered into an Integrated Forest Management Agreement with the DENR based on the approved Comprehensive Development and Management Plan (CDMP).

The CDMP is a long-term plan submitted to the DENR that provides measures and considerations in developing and managing the area, including the harvesting and utilization of the produce.

DCMI Holdings Chairman Isidro Consunji said in an interview in November last year that his family was already committed on investing in agriculture and has identified large tracts of lands in the Visayas and Mindanao.

Consunji added that their palm oil venture would be a “game changer” in Philippine agriculture.

Affected families

Several families living in the area where the planned palm plantation will be established expressed concerned about losing their source of income and homes.

Catipunan, however, said that the Consunji group would provide relocation sites for those individuals and families who will be affected by the project and assured them that the company would also employ them.

When asked about the total number of families that might be affected by the project, Catipunan did not disclose any figures.

“We will work with them closely and ensure they will be provided with assistance and livelihood options,” he said.

Considering several negative impacts of converting forest lands to palm oil plantations, including its effect on the town’s biodiversity, water resources, and topsoil quality, Catipunan said the company would practice a “modern way” of agriculture, where alternative means will be used to lessen the negative impact of the project on the environment.

“DMCI will conduct consultation meetings with all the stakeholders of the upland village of Candoni town for an information drive pertaining to the palm oil project,” Catipunan said. – Rappler.com